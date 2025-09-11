iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Head-To-Head Survey

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCoreConnect and ZoomInfo Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.00 -$15.55 million ($63.20) 0.00 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.97 $107.30 million $0.12 87.92

Risk & Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iCoreConnect has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iCoreConnect and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 2 7 3 0 2.08

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats iCoreConnect on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.