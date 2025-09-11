Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sony Corporation $SONY

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

