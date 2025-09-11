Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

