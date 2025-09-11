Addison Capital Co Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fortis $FTS

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 565,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,531 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

