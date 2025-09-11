Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,447,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,294,000 after purchasing an additional 299,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $599.68 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $601.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.88. The company has a market capitalization of $720.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.