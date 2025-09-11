Addison Capital Co Purchases 574 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 68,051 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

