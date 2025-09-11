Addison Capital Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Addison Capital Co cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $599.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $601.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

