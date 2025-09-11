Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 3,304 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DOC opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

