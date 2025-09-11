Addison Capital Co Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,058,000 after purchasing an additional 872,352 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 722,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 709,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.92 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.