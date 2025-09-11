UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.50% of CyberArk Software worth $250,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $468.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $480.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

