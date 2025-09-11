Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,781 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 111,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:GM opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

