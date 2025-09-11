Glenview Trust co Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

