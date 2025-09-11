Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,314.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

