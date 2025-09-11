FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Increased by Analyst

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 315,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,117,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 257,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

