Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $289.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $291.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

