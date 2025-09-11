Siren L.L.C. Raises Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FROG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.JFrog’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $5,093,296.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,081,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,412,456.51. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,543,443.84. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,748 shares of company stock worth $23,033,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

