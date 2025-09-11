BOS Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $335.26 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $231.09 and a 12 month high of $338.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

