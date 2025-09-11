McAdam LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 61.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 127.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $116.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

