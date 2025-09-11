IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 200,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 135,467 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $208.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

