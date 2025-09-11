IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.03 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

