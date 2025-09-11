Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,670 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

