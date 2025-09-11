Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after buying an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,982,000 after acquiring an additional 100,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.81 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

