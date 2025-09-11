Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,477,000 after acquiring an additional 317,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 284,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 541,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

