Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

