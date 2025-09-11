Mattson Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,869 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 3.51% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRPT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,106,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 221,782 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

CRPT opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.50 million, a PE ratio of -231.02 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

