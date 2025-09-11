Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys 337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

