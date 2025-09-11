Mattson Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 730.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CAH opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

