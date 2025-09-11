Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 242,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

