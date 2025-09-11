e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,589,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,907.12. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $550,692.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,642.58. This represents a 28.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ELF opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $147.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.