Apeiron RIA LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.