Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,270 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cactus worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 195,496 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $28,924,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,457,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

