Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

