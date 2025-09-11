SWS Partners Sells 4,331 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 2.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Natera were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 30.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Natera by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Natera by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $845,805.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 158,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,397,336.42. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,137,526.58. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 in the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

