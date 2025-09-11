Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stake Increased by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,963,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

