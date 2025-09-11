Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Holdings Cut by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

