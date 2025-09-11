Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLG opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,133,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

