Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

NYSE LNG opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

