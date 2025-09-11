Zacks Research Upgrades Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) to “Hold”

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

