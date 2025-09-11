Zacks Research Upgrades Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) to “Hold”

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Price Performance
Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.42.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
