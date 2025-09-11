DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Singular Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.24. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $250,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,603.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $600,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,337 shares of company stock worth $6,431,516. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $67,901,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8,665.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 121,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 661.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 110,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,831,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

