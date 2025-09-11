U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

