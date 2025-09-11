Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

