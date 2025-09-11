McAdam LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

