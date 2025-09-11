Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $253,423,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $108,864,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $93,361,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $67,492,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

