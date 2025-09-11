AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

AerSale Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.87. AerSale has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $395.84 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AerSale by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AerSale by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

