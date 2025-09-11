Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:GWW opened at $995.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,010.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,018.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.