Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $120.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.