Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MDA Space Earnings

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on MDA Space from C$55.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MDA Space has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.44.

MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$31.78 on Thursday. MDA Space has a 12-month low of C$14.99 and a 12-month high of C$48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer Luigi Pozzebon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$256,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00. Insiders sold 372,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.