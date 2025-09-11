United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $1,961,050.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.21, for a total value of $1,961,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total value of $4,520,538.75.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $396.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.12 and a 200 day moving average of $306.91. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

