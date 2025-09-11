Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 45,835 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 45,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,883.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $2,560,360.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,572,320.00.
Dropbox Stock Performance
DBX opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $9,189,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.
View Our Latest Report on Dropbox
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amazon’s Chart Forms a Troubling Triple Top: Time for Caution?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Oil Shorts Are Crowded, 3 Names That Could Bring on a Squeeze
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.