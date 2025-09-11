Zacks Research Comments on PPL’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PPL opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PPL has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $37.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5,352.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

